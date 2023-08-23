Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as PM

BANGKOK: Thai lawmakers approved tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the kingdom´s new prime minister on Tuesday, ending three months of political deadlock. Srettha easily secured a majority across the two houses of parliament to be approved as Thailand´s 30th prime minister, despite his Pheu Thai party coming second in the May election.

He sailed past the 374 votes needed for a majority of elected lower house MPs and senators appointed by the last junta, according to an AFP count of votes broadcast live on Parliament TV.

Pheu Thai´s coalition of around a dozen parties commands 314 of the lower house´s 500 seats. But it has stirred controversy by welcoming former foes into the partnership, including the pro-military parties of former coup makers that ousted Pheu Thai´s last prime minister. Pheu Thai stepped in to form a government after the reformist Move Forward Party (MFP) -- which won the most seats -- saw its leader denied the prime minister spot by conservative, pro-military forces.

Srettha, the former head of Thai property giant Sansiri, on Friday vowed to tackle poverty and inequality -- and rejected corruption allegations made by an anti-graft whistleblower. A wave of urban and youth discontent with nearly a decade of military-backed rule carried MFP to a surprise first-place finish in May´s election. But the party´s pledges to reform royal insult laws and tackle powerful business monopolies saw it run into bitter opposition from the kingdom´s powerful elites.