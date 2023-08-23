Climate change supercharged ‘fire weather’ behind Canada blazes

WASHINGTON: Human-caused climate change made 2023’s severe, months-long “fire weather” conditions that powered Canada´s record-breaking blazes at least seven times more likely to happen, according to a new scientific analysis published on Tuesday.

The study by the World Weather Attribution group also found that over the year, fire-prone conditions were 50 percent more intense as a result of global warming, primarily a result of burning fossil fuels.

“As we continue to warm the planet, these kinds of events are going to get more frequent and they´re going to get more intense,” first author Clair Barnes, an environmental statistician at Imperial College London, told AFP.

Canada is experiencing its most devastating fire season ever, a result of record high temperatures, low humidity and early thaw of snow melt. Nearly 15.3 million hectares (37.8 million acres) have burned: an area larger than Greece, and more than double the previous 1989 record.

Some 200,000 people have been evacuated, at least four have died, and smoke from the burning forests has led to dangerous air pollution spreading across much of Canada and the United States to the south -- driving spikes in emergency department visits and even school closures.

As of late July, the forest fires had directly emitted more than a billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as well as methane and nitrous oxide that had a combined greenhouse effect equivalent of a further 110 million tons of carbon dioxide, according to recent research.