Hamza snares bronze in Octagon Diamond Games

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed snared bronze in the World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 2023 in South Korea. Ryong Woo Li of Korea downed Hamza 2-0 in the semi-final. Earlier, Hamza defeated Mohammad Ashraf of Afghanistan 2-1 in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, in the World Taekwondo Beach Championship G-2 event, Pakistan's Aqdasullah Qadeer and Naila won bronze medals in the poomsae event.