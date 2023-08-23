Nationwide women cricket trials from today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its commitment to foster the growth of women's cricket across the country has planned nationwide trials. In pursuit of this goal, the PCB is organising a comprehensive series of women's cricket trials scheduled to take place from Wednesday (today). These trials will be conducted across eight prominent cricket academies, said a PCB official.
The responsibility of overseeing these trials lies with the National Selection Committee which comprises renowned former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar, former international cricketers Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal.
