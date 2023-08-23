Navy doubles prize money of CNS Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has doubled the prize money of the 2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship that is to be held at RKJK Squash Complex here from Wednesday (today). “We have doubled the prize money from Rs1.5 million offered last year to Rs3 million this year,” said Tauqeer Ahmed Khwaja of Navy during a press briefing on Tuesday.

He added that 54 matches will be played at the newly built 4-wall glass court and Nasir Iqbal, the defending champion, is the top seed in men’s category.

“The qualifying round is of 16 places including four local wild cards, and the main round is also of 16 places including one wildcard for both men and women categories,” said Tauqeer. According to the entry list, KPK’s Waqar Mehboob, Saddam-ul-Haq, and Bilal Zakir are second, third, and fourth seed, respectively.

Punjab’s Tayyab Alsam, Mehmood Mehboob, Israr Ahmed, and Azlan Khawar are seeded fifth, sixth, eighth, and ninth, respectively. KPK’s Khushal Riaz Khan is seventh seed, Navy’s Anas Khan is 10th seed and Mutahir Ali Shah from KPK is 11th seed while Navy’s M Ali has been given wildcard.