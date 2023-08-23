Jumani for action against elements turning Karachi into ‘a jungle of buildings’

The newly appointed caretaker Sindh local government minister, Muhammad Mobeen Jumani, has told the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to indiscriminately launch action against the prevailing corrupt system responsible for transforming Karachi into a “jungle of buildings”.

He issued this direction on Tuesday as he chaired the first meeting with the SBCA director-general, and senior officials of his LG department and its subsidiary agencies after he assumed the charge of his office.

Jumani told the officials that being a builder by profession and a native of Karachi he knew well the elements and officials of the government departments responsible for the prevailing construction mess in the city.

He said the SBCA should immediately launch an action independently against such elements. He warned the erring officials of the LG department and its subsidiary agencies that he would ensure action was taken against them.

He said he would fully back the officials of his department who would discharge their duties in a lawful manner for serving the people and would also take indiscriminate action against corrupt systems in the civic agencies.

Jumani also asked the chief executive officer of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation to provide him with details about the issue of illegal hydrants whose operators had also emerged as a big mafia in the city.

He asked the officials concerned to take strict action for getting rid of the menacing issue of ghost employees in the LG department and its subsidiary agencies.

He also directed the additional chief secretary of the department to adopt a system of checks and balances to ensure that the financial assistance provided by the government to the municipal agencies was spent on development works.

He said the caretaker set-up in the province would do its best to alleviate the people’s sufferings and improve public service delivery.