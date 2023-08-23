Restoring peace, curbing crime are my goals: IGP

The newly appointed Sindh police chief on Tuesday vowed that peace and curbing crime are his goals, and he told his subordinates that they are his team, so they all need to move forward together.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar met with the Karachi police, training and Special Branch chiefs. Karachi Additional (Addl) IGP Javed Alam Odho briefed Mukhtar about the current law and order situation in the city.

Odho also shared details about the police security plan and its implementation, and provided essential information about the measures taken for the protection of the lives and properties of the residents.

Training Addl IGP Abdul Qadir Qayyum briefed the IGP about the details of training schools, colleges and centres, including policing training matters. Special Branch Addl IGP Khadim Hussain Rind discussed the priorities related to his branch’s security. Advanced intelligence collection and subsequent actions taken were also explained in the meeting.

“Curbing crime and providing a peaceful environment for citizens remain my goals,” said Mukhtar. “You are my team, and we need to move forward together.”

He asked his subordinates to strengthen relations with other institutions responsible for implementing the law in the Special Branch. He also ordered to further bolster the mechanism against malevolent elements, and enemies of the nation or society.

He said that training centres are the first classrooms for police professionals, stressing on promoting a positive inclination and mindset among the personnel through comprehensive training matters.

The IGP also visited the Special Branch Complex to review the ongoing activities in various departments and offices. He had been warmly received by Addl IGP Rind.

The Special Branch’s senior superintendents of police were also present on the occasion, along with their intelligence, security and survey teams. Mukhtar announced the award of CC-1 (Certificate of Commendation) and prize to Head Constable Raheel for his excellent performance at the Special Branch.