Murad slams PPP men’s murders in meeting with Baqar

Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on caretaker chief executive Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar at the CM House on Tuesday, and expressed his reservations over the recent murders of two members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Karachi.

Accompanied by PPP Karachi President and former labour minister Saeed Ghani, Shah said that the party’s Amjad Hussain and Shaukat Hammad Baloch were killed one after another in the city. This has caused a massive concern and apprehension among other PPP members, he added.

Shah urged the caretaker CM to order an impartial inquiry into the matter, ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible and take necessary measures to protect the lives and liberties of the people.

Shah and Ghani termed the killings of peaceful political activists a threat to the peace of the city and a conspiracy to disrupt the holding of peaceful general elections.

Justice (retd) Baqar heard his predecessor sympathetically, saying that he had taken notice of the murders and had already ordered an inquiry into the matter. He assured them that a proper investigation would be conducted, and that the perpetrators would be arrested.

He said that apart from the political affiliation of the victims, their lives were precious and valuable. He added that he had directed the police to ensure the protection of lives and liberties of every resident.

He also assured the PPP leaders that justice would be done in the case of the killings of the members of their party. He vowed that every effort would be made to maintain peace in the city, regardless of the cost.