SHC moved against Maqbool Baqar’s appointment as interim CM

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court against the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker chief minister of the province. Mohammad Ibrahim submitted in the petition that Baqar retired from the Supreme Court on April 4, 2022 and he could not hold any office of profit within two years under Article 207 of the constitution.

He said the appointment of Baqar as interim CM was in violation of Article 207 of the constitution. The court was requested to remove him from office on the grounds that this appointment was in violation of the constitution.

Justice (retd) Baqar enjoys a reputation of an excellent jurist and being a brave person who was once targeted by a terrorist outfit because of his judicial verdicts against terrorists. After his retirement in April 2022, he once even publicly pointed out severe flaws in the judicial affairs of the country.