Interim home minister orders concrete steps to fight rising street crime

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prisons Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz said on Tuesday that over the course of the last few years, street crime had risen in Karachi with the population living in severe economic conditions.

Chairing a meeting during his visit to the Special Branch Headquarters of the Sindh Police, he said there was an immediate need for a surveillance system, which the safe city project promised.

Besides others, Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rind, DIG Special Branch Asif Ejaz Shaikh and Director IT Tabassum Abbasi attended the meeting.

The caretaker home minister said: “CCTV cameras, a command and control centre, as well as face and vehicle recognition software promise to improve the authorities’ capacity to enforce justice.”

DIG Asif Ejaz told the meeting that the project had been approved by the Sindh Planning and Development Department, and development plans were ready. He said 12,000 cameras would be installed at 2,459 identified locations in the city.

He said that for the security of foreigners in the province, and collecting data on foreign nationals in Sindh, particularly the Chinese people, and providing them security, a Foreign Security Cell was functioning at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi with its branches in all district headquarters.

He added that a Foreign Information Desk had also been established by the Special Branch at the Karachi airport to register the data of all foreign nationals, including Chinese nationals.

“We have to strengthen the security of all foreign nationals, particularly the Chinese people working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province,” the interim home minister said and added that the government was following a zero tolerance policy in this regard.

He emphasised the need for immediate action against the fast-spreading use of drugs in schools, colleges and universities, saying that a combined crackdown against drug traffickers should be carried out. He further ordered adopting concrete measures against street crime with a zero tolerance policy.

Brig (retd) Nawaz stressed the need for focusing on interfaith harmony. “Police should keep in close liaison with different communities and play due role in developing interfaith harmony in the society,” he added.

Earlier, the home minister presided over an introductory meeting with the home secretary and other officers of department to keep him abreast of the functioning and performance of the home and prison departments.