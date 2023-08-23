Independent candidate wins by-poll in UC-119’s Ward 4

HYDERABAD: Independent candidate Wahab Sheikh was elected ward councillor with 277 votes, while Haider Ali of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the runner-up having polled 80 votes in a by-election in UC-119 of the city on Tuesday.

According to the results released by the Election Commission, the polling in Ward 4 of UC 119 started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

Polling stations were set up at Shah Latif Boys School and Government Gulzar Girls Primary School, where 411 out of 2,788 registered male and female voters cast their votes, showing a 15 per cent turnout. According to the results, Osama Aslam of the Pakistan Peoples Party got 25 votes for the third position.

The polling in Ward 4 had been postponed on May 6 due to vandalism and tearing of ballot papers and misbehaviour with the staff at a polling station by PPP candidate Saeeduddin. Later, the PPP candidate was disqualified on a report submitted by an inquiry committee on behalf of the Election Commission.