1.6m pilgrims from Pakistan performed Umrah last year: Saudi minister

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for issuing visas to Pakistanis, allowing them to visit every part of Saudi Arabia, He stated this on Tuesday while speaking at a reception held at the Governor House for the visiting Minster of Saudia Arabia for Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

The governor mentioned that the government of Saudi Arabia had always come to the fullest support of suffering Pakistanis in their trying times.

He appealed to all the friendly countries to come forward and actively invest in Pakistan for boosting its economy. Tessori told the audience that foreign investment would go a long way in overcoming the economic challenges of Pakistan.

He also appealed to the Saudi government to remit the sentences of Pakistanis languishing in Saudi prisons who had been involved in minor offenses.

He said the issuance of the visa for performing Umrah in just 24 hours was a welcoming decision of the Saudi authorities. He said the prospective pilgrims from Pakistan would greatly be facilitated by the increase in the Haj quota and the number of flights.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi minister said that some 1.6 million pilgrims from Pakistan had performed Umrah last year.

He said the regime for the issuance of the Umrah visa had been eased for maximally facilitating the intending pilgrims. He said the Saudi authorities had contacted the airlines to increase the number of flights from Pakistan for facilitating the pilgrims.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for the warm reception given to him on his visit to Karachi.

Earlier, schoolchildren received the Saudi minister on his arrival at the Governor House. The bands of the Sindh Police, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy also performed on the occasion.

Members of the caretaker Sindh cabinet, senior officials and consul generals of different countries were also attended the event. The national anthems of both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were played at the start of the reception.