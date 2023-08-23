Child abuse is a very big problem in our country. Young and innocent children are being subject to long-lasting physical and mental harm. The children who suffer such abuse often do not share their stories as there is a lot of stigma in our society towards those who have suffered this kind of abuse. Victim blaming is also a problem, young children are made to feel as though the abuse was somehow their fault.

As a result, the abusers are often able to evade justice. We cannot allow the young people of our country to suffer like this. There are many NGOs working and spreading awareness about this issue but much more needs to be done to ensure that this does not happen. I also think that there are not enough child psychologists in Pakistan who are trained to deal with children who have been abused. The government has to do a better job of protecting children and ensuring those who have suffered abuse have the support they need.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad