Abrupt halt

Construction on the bridge near Ahata Taxila seems to have been stopped since the beginning of July. Commuters have been forced to use an older adjacent bridge and are facing great hardships as a result.

This kind of problem is quite common in Pakistan where work is often left half-done for unknown reasons and the responsible departments appear to be asleep at the wheel. The relevant authorities must take notice of this situation and restart construction work on the bridge immediately.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad