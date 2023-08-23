 
Wednesday August 23, 2023
Newspost

Temporary problem

August 23, 2023

This refers to the letter ‘Food shortage’ (Aug 20, 2023) by Navera Aara. The writer has rightly lamented the wastage of food at weddings. However, this is a temporary problem in Pakistan. With the speed at which the land mafias are raising housing societies on agricultural lands, there won’t be any surplus food available to be wasted.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad