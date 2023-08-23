This refers to the letter ‘Food shortage’ (Aug 20, 2023) by Navera Aara. The writer has rightly lamented the wastage of food at weddings. However, this is a temporary problem in Pakistan. With the speed at which the land mafias are raising housing societies on agricultural lands, there won’t be any surplus food available to be wasted.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
K-Electric should have been a public service company but it has been turned into a profit-oriented company. For the...
Child abuse is a very big problem in our country. Young and innocent children are being subject to long-lasting...
Construction on the bridge near Ahata Taxila seems to have been stopped since the beginning of July. Commuters have...
The scarcity of water has become a significant problem, affecting the lives of people across the country. Pakistan is...
No matter how many bright and intelligent people are put in the caretaker government, the arrangement is still only...
The frequent and prolonged gas outages have not only disrupted daily life for millions of citizens but have also...