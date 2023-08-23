BankIslami 1H profit surges 255pc

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Ltd reported a 255 percent increase in profit after tax for the first six months of 2023, driven by higher income from financing activities and improved cost efficiency.

The Karachi-based lender posted a net income of Rs5.1 billion for the period ended June 30, compared with 1.4 billion rupees a year earlier. Its earnings per share rose to Rs2.03 from Re0.57.

BankIslami's financing income surged 46 percent to Rs19.9 billion, while its non-financing income rose 13 percent to Rs2.6 billion. The bank's operating expenses increased by only 8 percent, resulting in a lower cost-to-income ratio of 41.9 percent, down from 57.9 percent a year ago.

The bank also improved its asset quality and capital adequacy during the period. Its infection ratio, which measures the proportion of non-performing loans to total loans, declined to 7.9 percent from 9 percent at the end of 2022. Its coverage ratio, which measures the amount of provisions set aside for bad loans, increased to 100 percent from 96 percent. Its capital adequacy ratio, which measures the bank's ability to absorb losses, rose to 19.14 percent, well above the regulatory minimum of 11.5 percent.

BankIslami received a rating upgrade from Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Ltd., which raised its long-term entity rating to AA- from A+ in June, citing its strong performance and growth prospects. The bank also distributed its first cash dividend of 0.25 rupees per share to its shareholders in July. The bank, which has a network of 400 branches across the country, said it plans to further expand its deposit base, enhance its customer experience and leverage technology to grow its business.