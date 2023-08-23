Oil prices dip on nagging worries about Chinese demand

New York: Oil prices fell slightly on Tuesday as investors remained focused on the likelihood that China's economic malaise will keep hobbling demand from the world's top crude importer.

Brent crude was down 36 cents at $84.10 a barrel by 1545 GMT). The more active U.S. West Texas Intermediate October contract slipped 36 cents to $79.76. The front-month WTI contract was down 19 cents at $80.53 a barrel on very limited volume ahead of its imminent expiry.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is considered crucial to shoring up oil demand over the rest of the year. Its sluggish economic activity has frustrated markets as pledged stimulus has fallen short of expectations, including a smaller than expected cut in a key lending benchmark on Monday.

"Saudi and Russian output cuts have been largely negated by weakening crude demand from China that appeared to develop last month and is apt to continue through the rest of the summer," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

Amplifying demand concerns, U.S. central bank officials have not ruled out further interest rate hikes to contain inflation.

The U.S. is expected to continue to draw on its oil stocks. A preliminary Reuters poll showed that crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to have fallen last week, with data from American Petroleum Institute due later on Tuesday.

The Iraqi and Turkish oil ministers have discussed the importance of resuming oil flows after finalising pipeline maintenance, the Iraqi state news agency reported, a development that could boost global supply.

Turkey had halted Iraq's 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of exports - roughly 0.5 percent of global supply - through the northern Iraq-Turkey pipeline in March after an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration ruling.

"Such an export resumption could add almost a half a million barrels per day to global oil supply in making a significant dent in Saudi Arabia’s additional production cut that is expected to extend through next month," said Ritterbusch.

Separately on Monday, Shell said it was investigating a possible leak on the 180,000 bpd Trans Niger oil pipeline, though no force majeure has been declared.

Meanwhile, India's July crude oil imports from Russia dipped for the first time in nine months, while inbound shipments from Saudi Arabia tumbled to their lowest in 2-1/2 years following OPEC+ cuts, tanker data from trade and industry showed.

Both China and India, the world's biggest and third-biggest oil importers, cut imports from Russia and Saudi Arabia in July after prices rose and as the two oil producers reduced output and crude oil shipments.

Saudi Arabia volunteered to cut output by another 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July through September, and Russia will reduce exports in August by 500,000 bpd, part of a deal among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping know as OPEC+, to curb supplies and support prices. India's overall imports also declined 5.2 percent from June to 4.4 million bpd oil in July, the data showed, as several refining plants are shut for maintenance during monsoon season.

Russian oil imports declined 5.7 percent to 1.85 million bpd and Saudi shipments fell by 26 percent to 470,000 bpd, the data showed.

India imports more than 80 percent of its overall oil needs. Indian refiners that have been diversifying their oil import sources to cut costs began snapping up Russian oil at a discount as some Western companies stopped purchasing from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

India's import of Russian oil may now decline further in August and September, however, as refiners plan maintenance at their plants and as Russian crude prices are above the $60-a-barrel ceiling imposed by the European Union and G7 economies after spot discounts shrank, sources said.

Russia was still the top oil supplier to India in July, though, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Despite a cut in imports from Saudi Arabia, the share of OPEC oil in India's July crude diet rose to its highest since March on higher intake of oil from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria, the data showed.

In April-July, the first four months of this fiscal year, OPEC's percentage share of India's imports held at its lowest for at least the last 22 years.