The exodus dilemma

LAHORE: The tendency of almost all Pakistani citizens to live abroad shows that they prefer to be poor in a rich country instead of being rich in a poor country. It is reported that 1.2 million Pakistanis left Pakistan last year.

The desire to seek better fortunes abroad existed in Pakistan even 50 years back. But only those who had secured jobs left the country.

With the passage of time, the tendency increased, but the richer segments of the society remained glued to their mother land. In the last three years even the rich are seeking refuge outside because the economy has been plundered beyond immediate repair.

The rich in Pakistan face security issues, bad law and order, and low productivity of their workers. They complain of high taxes, extortion by officials.

They have hired their own security guards for the entire family. When they go abroad most of the rich in Pakistan are like ordinary citizens in developed economies. But they enjoy the freedom from fear, bribes and availability of pure food without much effort.

The poor live a miserable life in Pakistan. Most have temporary jobs and the earnings from 8-10 hours hard work is not enough to feed their families.

They have no respect and are mistreated by society. They live in slums and there is no security for their family. For the poor, life abroad may not be lucrative but they can earn enough to send back money for their families to live a better life.

When the affluent leave Pakistan, they sell all their assets to live decently in western countries. They take their families along and usually do not remit any money back home. The poor send only one or two members of their families abroad, who send money to their families from there.

They contribute small amounts individually, but their cumulative share in workers remittance is very high. In Pakistan per capita income is $1,500 while it is above $65,000 in many European countries and the United States. A rich person in Pakistan earns $7,500 (5 times more than poor).

A poor man in a developed economy earns five times less than the average rich, which comes to $1,300. This means that even a poor man in a rich economy is almost two times better off than a rich man in a poor country. This perhaps is the logic of accelerated migration to richer countries.

From the late 1980s on, China, the most populous country in the world, began to experience substantially faster economic growth than the world’s rich countries.

For the first time in history, the typical developing-country resident was getting richer at a faster pace than his or her counterparts in Europe and North America.

It included many other countries of the lagging regions. But this is true for regions that prospered due to highly accelerated growth. These countries also became attractive destinations for Pakistanis. We find a lot of Pakistani workers in Malaysia, Japan and in China besides oil rich Gulf countries.

Though inequality has also increased in most of the global economies including the rich countries, studies have shown that within-country inequality has not loomed so large in most economies since the late nineteenth century.

Again, Pakistan is an exception where the gap between the rich and the poor has enlarged exceptionally. Inequality in Pakistan was the least among the regional economies. But in the last 30 years, inequality has multiplied as most of the wealth created in the country goes to the rich, while the trickledown effect is proven a myth.