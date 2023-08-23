Stocks trade flat as investors await clarity on political situation

Stocks inched down on Tuesday in a directionless trade as investors remained concerned over the declining value of the Pak rupee along with political and economic uncertainty, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 30.06 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 47,417.90 points. The highest index of the day was 47,675.22 points, while the lowest level of the day was 47,359.18 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid investor concerns about a slump in the rupee and economic uncertainty. He said dismal data on textile exports falling by 11.44 percent in July 2023, inflation worries amid the rupee fall, and political noise played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

The KSE-30 index also decreased by 26.13 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 16,801.44 points. Traded shares decreased by 26 million shares to 185.753 million shares from 211.230 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs6.223 billion from Rs7.076 billion. Market capitalization, however, remained flat at Rs7.073 trillion. Out of 316 companies active in the session, 141 closed in green, 152 in red, and 23 remained unchanged.

Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said that amid a lack of clear market direction, equities witnessed a day of sideways movement as the index held steady to settle at 47,417 level.

During the trading hours, banks, E&P, and OMC sector stocks gained momentum as OGDC, MARI, PPL, PSO, and BAFL cumulatively added 121 points. On the flip side, BAHL, HUBC, and DAWH collectively lost value to weigh down on the index by -56 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Bhanero Tex., which rose by Rs49 to Rs999 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which increased by Rs23.93 to Rs1,627.16 per share. A significant decline was noted in Pak Tobacco, which fell by Rs29 to Rs693 per share, followed by Exide (Pak) XD, which decreased by Rs20.50 to Rs347.68 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market witnessed a mixed trading day, characterized by a fluctuating range between 47,359 and 47,675. However, it remains above the critical support zone of 46k-47k.

A noteworthy highlight was the strong performance of BIPL (+6.03 percent), driven by robust earnings reported for the first half of the calendar year 2023.

As the trading week progresses, the resistance level at 48k holds a pivotal role in guiding market dynamics for the remainder of the week, it reported.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 25.867 million shares which closed higher by 2 paisas to Rs1.29 per share. It was followed by Nishat Power with 16.043 million shares, which closed lower by 67 paisas to Rs23.55 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Oil & Gas Dev., Dewan Motors, JS Bank Ltd, TPL Properties, Pak Petroleum, Nishat Chun Pow, Pak Int. Bulk, and K-Electric Ltd. Shares' turnover in the future contracts increased to 241.462 million shares from 176.672 million shares.