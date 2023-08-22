Humaira Ahmad refuses to become Alvi’s principal secretary

ISLAMABAD: Ms Humaira Ahmad, a grade-22 DMG officer, federal Secretary of national heritage and culture division, refused to serve as Principal Secretary to the President.

President Arif Alvi had requested principal secretary to the Prime Minister (PSPM) Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah on Monday to remove his Waqar Ahmad as his principal secretary in the backdrop of saga created by him (Arif Alvi) on account of notification of two bills regarding amendments to Secret Act and Army Act. Waqar Ahmad challenged the contention of President Alvi openly but the President has not offered any rejoinder on Waqar Ahmad’s response. The Press Secretary to the President was not available for his comments on the development.

Meanwhile, the sources said that no transfer and posting could be possible without permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after dissolution of the assemblies.

The massive transfers and postings made three days back including change of Chief Secretaries of the provinces and large reshuffling in the federal secretaries where about half a dozen senior officers were asked to report to Establishment Division.

Ms Humaira Ahmad who had earlier served as PSPr opted to leave the assignment at her own request and she was posted as Federal Secretary Science and Technology. Later, she was posted to the national heritage division.