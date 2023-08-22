Mansehra LG reps protest non-release of funds

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives on Monday staged a protest against the non-release of development funds and the alleged unjust distribution of non-development funds to the local governments in the province.

The chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils first staged a protest outside the Mansehra Press Club and later marched up to the deputy commissioner’s office.

Chairmen and councillors from various village and neighbourhood councils, including Basharat Ali Swati, Muhammad Farooq, Yasir, Javed Lodhi and others while addressing the rally said that over one and a half years had passed since the installation of the local governments at the village and neighbourhood councils, but they were still without budgetary and other financial allocations.

They said that the people visited their offices but returned disappointed as they couldn’t address issues related to civic services and other development work owing to lack of funds.

The LG reps said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government had amended the Local Government Act 2013 to deprive them of powers and withheld budgetary allocation, office expenses and chairmen honorariums since these bodies came into power.