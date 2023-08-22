Decrease in land transfer, registry fee demanded

MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Tahaffuz-e-Haqooq-e-Kashtkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Naimat Shah Roghani said on Monday that the provincial government had increased the land registry and land transfer fee from 6 percent to 21 percent.

In a statement, he said that land registry and land transfer fee was 5 percent in Punjab, 3 percent in Sindh and Balochistan, but 21 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which showed a discrimination towards people of the province.

He added that the exorbitant increase in the fees of land transfer through registry and transfer of land had made it difficult for the people to transfer the land in their names.Roghani added that due to the hike in fees, no one wanted to transfer land in their name and many cannot buy a piece of land to construct a house. He demanded the government to bring down the registry and land transfer fees in KP to the level of other provinces as the present rate was affecting the people.