In-service death: Special package for heirs of employees

LAHORE: The 7th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance & development, convened under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, in principle, decided to give a special package to the heirs of employees who pass away while in service. In addition, the chief minister directed that financial aid to employees’ families should be provided within 10 days positively.

The committee granted its approval for the rehabilitation and expansion of Gatwala Road, originating from the Nishatabad overhead bridge in Faisalabad. A decision was reached to collaborate with the French Development Agency (AFD) to enhance the efficiency of the Water and Sewerage Authorities (Wasas) in Lahore and Faisalabad.

A decision was made to incorporate the acquisition of snow blowers for the Murree roads into the annual development programme. Concurrently, the green signal was given for the comprehensive restoration of historically significant gates in Lahore to their original condition. Moreover, funding was allocated for the modernisation of the Lahore Zoo.

Funds were earmarked to adorn the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar and the project was included in the Annual Development Programme. Under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s National Programme, in-principle approval was granted for the conversion of agricultural tube-wells to solar power in Punjab.

The committee’s consent was extended to include the Flood Protection Sector Project-III in the ADP for the fiscal year 2023-24. Reissuance of funds was approved for small dams in Chakwal and other locations under the public sector development programme.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Mansoor Qadir, and Amir Mir, along with the chief secretary, Planning and Development chairman, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, and others attended the meeting.

Caretaker chief minister has emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the provision of high-quality medicines in hospitals across province.The chief minister issued clear directives to expedite the availability of quality medications within medical facilities, further instructing the establishment of a transparent framework for medicine procurement.

In a proactive endeavour to enhance efficiency, a meticulous and technologically advanced system will be devised for the storage and seamless distribution of medicines to hospitals. Additionally, the proposal to institute a specialised authority dedicated to medicine procurement is actively being considered.

Addressing the significance of effective management skills in medicine procurement and storage, Mohsin Naqvi underlined their pivotal role in ensuring healthcare efficacy.