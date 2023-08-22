Land dispute resolved in Bara

BARA: The district administration of Khyber resolved the land dispute between the Malikdinkhel and Kamarkhel tribes on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Bara Shahabuddin Safi and Station House Officer Akbar Afridi resolved the issue betwéen the two tribes through a jirga. The elders including Malik Duran Gul, Shah Jahan, Syed Rasan, Irfanullah, Barkh Muhammad and Fazl Khan and others were present on the occasion.The elders from both the tribes thanked the officials for putting an end to the long-standing dispute.