Addl commissioner’s arrest irks PMS officers

PESHAWAR: The officers of the provincial management service have protested the arrest of the additional commissioner of Kohat by the National Accountability Bureau and asked the chief secretary to take notice of it.

A letter by the PMS Officers Association sent to the KP chief secretary termed the incident ‘kidnapping of a senior official’.It said the grade-19 officer, who was currently serving as additional commissioner of Kohat, was picked up from the road when he was on way to Peshawar.

The letter by the PMS officers, the copies of which was sent to chief minister and others concerned as well, stated they were shocked over the arrest without bringing it into the notice of chief secretary and that too in an old case which was allegedly subjudice.

The PMS officers asked the chief secretary to take notice of the situation or else they would look for other options for safeguarding what they felt was the integrity of the civil servants.