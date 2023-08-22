Reminder issued about ban on private practice near govt hospitals

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday issued a reminder about the ban on private (health and clinical) practices within 500 meters from the public sector hospitals in the province.

The communication issued by the Director General Health Services excluded the medical teaching institutions (MTIs) from the ban. Majority of the doctors from MTIs are running private clinics.

The DG Health in the reminder stated that they wanted to pursue judgement of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). “Pursuant to the judgement of the Honorable Peshawar High Court in W.P No 4051-P/2022, titled “Dr. Abdul Hameed and others VS Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Landikotal and others,” dated 15th March 2023, and subsequent Health Department Notification No SOG/HD/1-46/Gen. Notification/2023/ dated 9th June 2023, the competent authority, where in, the Secretary to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, imposed ban on all private practices within the specified distance (500 meters) from Government Hospitals, except for Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI),” the DG health explained in the reminder.

It was not less than a surprise for the doctor community when they came to know about the ban on doing practice in private medical centres close to the public sector hospitals.

“In light of the above, your cooperation is solicited in ensuring the implementation of ban on SHPI empaneled private hospitals and it is therefore advised to please take appropriate measures to address and de-penalise all private clinics and hospitals that are currently operating within the specified 500-meter premises, in strict compliance with the spirit of the aforementioned decision,” the DG health stated.

“Your prompt response in this matter will be highly appreciated”. Dr Shaukat Ali, DG Health, himself owns a private medical centre, Mussarat Shaukat Medical Centre, and a nursing college in his hometown Timergara in Lower Upper, but the facilities are stated to be situated at some distance from the District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara.

“Dr Shaukat Ali is an influential figure in the Health Department and runs a number of private health and educational institutions in his hometown. His private properties may not face any problem as they are located at some distance from the public sector hospital,” a resident of Timergara told The News.

The Health Department may not be able to implement the court verdict alone. The previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had appointed Dr Shaukat Ali as DG Health.

It was the PTI government that made him project director of Dir Medical College where hundreds of people were employed. The previous caretaker government reshuffled the government servants including Dr Shaukat Ali but he was the only officer who managed to get his transfer cancelled within 24 hours.

Former caretaker health minister Prof Dr Abid Jameel had reportedly attempted to transfer Dr Shaukat Ali but he couldn’t succeed in doing so. And he had to resign. It is widely complained that doctors of the public sector hospitals are attending their private clinics during duty hours.

The doctors in the peripheries are accused of unnecessarily referring patients to Peshawar for the treatment that can be offered at the Rural Health Centres.