CTD says target killers of cops arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to bust a network of terrorists involved in target killing of policemen and arresting its key members.

A police assistant sub-inspector and a constable were martyred while one cop was wounded in a grenade attack on a car in Yar Hussain during Ramazan. One suspect Arshad was arrested during investigation who later identified the two motorcyclists as Ataullah and Sher Ali who had lobbed a hand grenade into the police car while one of their accomplices was identified as Aqib. Sher Ali had lobbed a grenade into the car.

“The CTD has busted the network of terrorists involved in several attacks on police in the Mardan region and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Some of the key members, including Sher Ali and Arshad have been arrested,” CTD Additional Inspector General Shaukat Abbas told a press conference.

He said a key member of the group Ataullah had been performing duty as prayer leader at a mosque and seminary in Shautal Banda for the last four years.

The official said he had brainwashed a number of people in the mosque before he escaped to Afghanistan.Ataullah was allegedly in contact with another terrorist Izhar alias Shiraz who was involved in a number of attacks on police. His brother was stated to be a terrorist group member.

The CTD Ad IG said the sleeper cell was planning more attacks on police before it was unearthed and its key members held.

The CTD officials said they are keeping an eye on the Afghan prayers leaders and teachers in different seminaries. They said the man who carried out suicide attack on FC convoy in Bajaur was also student of a seminary.