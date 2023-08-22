Need stressed for child protection measures

PESHAWAR: The End Violence Against Women and Girls Alliance (EVAWG/KP) and Child Rights Movement KP have expressed outrage at the tragic death of 10-year-old Fatima Farriro in Ranipur, Sindh.

A press release said the incident was horrifying and underscored the urgent need for strengthened child protection measures throughout Pakistan. It said the EVAWG/KP and CRM condemned the individuals involved in this atrocity, including those who sought to cover it up.

Both the alliances urged the government to ensure a transparent and swift investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

The communication said while the preliminary medical reports were shocking and painted a dismal picture of child safety in our society, it’s crucial for the nation to remember that this is not an isolated incident as many children in Pakistan were vulnerable to abuse, exploitation, and violence every day.

The EVAWG/KP and CRM demand the government take immediate steps to ensure child protection measures are enforced and strengthened.It called for holding accountable all those who failed in their duty to protect the vulnerable, especially children.

The alliances called for implement Article 25 (A) of the Constitution rigorously, guaranteeing the right to education for every child, thereby working towards eliminating child labour.

Qamar Naseem of EVAWG/KP stated: “It’s high time the government ensures that children, the future of our nation, are protected from all forms of abuse. The tragic incident of Fatima is a painful reminder of the urgent reforms required.”

Zahoor Khan, a child rights activist, said: “We cannot progress as a nation if our children are not safe. We urge the government to act swiftly and decisively, ensuring that such atrocities are not repeated. Education is the beacon of hope through which we can prevent such tragedies.”