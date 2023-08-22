Imposter posing as sleuth arrested

ALPURI: The police claimed to have arrested a fake intelligence sleuth and recovered three mobile phone sets, pistol and cartridges and fake number plates from his possession on Monday.

A police party of Alpuri Police Station had barricaded the road for checking vehicles at Budh Gatta.During checking, a vehicle bearing an official registration number was signaled to stop for checking.

Upon thorough checking, the owner of the vehicle, Asim Raza, introduced himself to be an Inspector of a premier intelligence agency but the police suspected his claim after they found contradictory information in his national identity card and service card.

The police later also recovered three mobile phone sets, a pistol and 30 cartridges and fake number plates.A case was registered against the accused for fraud and cheating the public.