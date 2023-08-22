Cop succumbs to injuries

PESHAWAR: A police official who was wounded in an attack embraced martyrdom at hospital on Monday. Sub-Inspector Gul Jalal was wounded when armed terrorists had opened fire on him in Mathra when he was going to a mosque for Fajr prayers.

The wounded cop was taken to hospital where he lost battle for life on Monday.His funeral prayers were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines which were attended by senior police officers.