Steps urged for Afghan refugees wellbeing

PESHAWAR: Stakeholders at a meeting here on Monday urged the international community, the government and local and international non-governmental organizations to take tangible initiatives for the well-being of the affectees of protracted displacement, especially the Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

The meeting was part of the joint project of the Department of Political Science University of Peshawar and University of Sussex, England about ‘Protracted Displacement Economies’.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various stakeholders including United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Commissionerate for Afghan refugees (CAR), International Organisation for Migrations (IOM), representatives of the Afghan refugees and others.

A former chairman of the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Abdur Rauf, chairperson of the department Dr Shahida Aman and Ayub Jan delivered presentations to inform participants about the project.

Dr Ceri Oeppen of the University of Sussex spoke to the participants online. The speakers said over 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees live in Pakistan besides the more than one million undocumented Afghans.

Some 0.444 million of the registered refugees live in the Refugee Villages (RVs) as they have Proof of Registration (POR) cards and the remaining live across the country outside these specified villages mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The objectives of the project were to investigate economic activity among the affected long-term displacement, highlight sustainable activities – current and future opportunities and help build skills of displaced people to communicate their perspectives about sustainable practices.

The speakers urged the agencies engaged in Afghan RVs should prioritize establishing higher secondary schools for girls particularly in Haripur.

International aid should increase the fund’s existing community investment in boys’ education with support for girl schools, they added.They recommended that educated girls from the community should be engaged in teaching the younger students.

The government should include the presence of documented and undocumented Afghan population in public services in development planning provisions such as health, education, water supply and sanitation, they further recommended.

They urged the development agencies and the government to extend health facilities in local camps by upgrading basic health units and providing doctors and trained nurses on a permanent basis.

In order to control the disproportionate increase in population, including in camps, family planning initiatives should be approached through the use of supportive religious arguments on one hand and reference to the practices adopted elsewhere in the world, they suggested.

They said to give access to urban health and job opportunities to the Afghan refugees living in remote areas like Chitral, restrictions on their mobility should be reviewed.

The speakers said that the women in RVs were eager to work.

For the purpose, the non-governmental organisations – local and international – should help them develop new skills to start various small home-based businesses like honey, jams, jelly, marmalades, and pickle making and tailoring, they stressed.

They suggested that the governmental and non-governmental organisations should provide technology-based entrepreneurship to young graduates so that they could start businesses.

The speakers said the Afghan businessmen should be allowed to register their businesses and own properties.