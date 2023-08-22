NUST honours its recipients of Civil Awards

Islamabad:The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Monday paid glowing tributes to its distinguished faculty and staff upon conferment of the prestigious Civil Awards 2023 by President, Dr Arif Alvi.

The investiture ceremony will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024. Registrar NUST, Engr Brig Muhammad Ashfaq Maitla has been conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz (M), in recognition of his meritorious services during his illustrious career.

Dr. Faisal Shafait from NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) and Dr. Umar Shahbaz from NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CoEME) have been conferred the coveted Pride of Performance, while Dr. M Usman Akram from CoEME, Dr. Salman Raza Naqvi from NUST School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME), Dr. Haider Abbas from NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) and Arooba Gillani from NUST Placement Office (NPO) have been conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

The awards have been bestowed in recognition of their exceptional contributions to higher education, research and public service.

On behalf of NUST, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, extended the heartiest felicitations to the excelling faculty and staff members and expressed deep gratitude for their outstanding services to NUST and the nation at large.

Describing the award recipients as role models for present and future generations of scholars, scientists and change makers, he underscored that NUST’s esteemed reputation is largely built upon the continuous efforts of its committed human resources, whom he termed the university’s greatest asset. He affirmed that NUST is abundantly endowed with intellectually proficient and inventive minds, and hoped that they would continue living by their own legacy of excellence.

Sharing their thoughts, the awardees thanked Rector and the NUST community for recognising their accomplishments and attributed their success to the varsity for providing them with a supportive and facilitating environment.

Dr. Umar Shahbaz (Pride of Performance) is currently serving as a Professor at NUST CoEME. Dr. Faisal Shafait (Pride of Performance) is working as a Professor and Associate Dean of Faculty of Computing at NUST SEECS. He is a world-renowned scientist in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. He has acquired more than 20 research grants worth over Rs240 million.

Dr. Salman Raza Naqvi (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) is on the faculty of NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME).

Dr. Usman Akram (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) is currently serving at CEME. He is the Founder and Director of BIOMedical Image and Signal Analysis. He has over 300 international publications with an accumulated impact factor of 250+.

Dr. Haider Abbas (Tam­gha-e-Imtiaz) is a leading Cyber Security expert at NUST MCS and is one of the leading academic figures in Pakistan.

Arooba Gilani (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) is currently serving as GM Placements at NUST. She has made great efforts towards galvanizing the youth into achieving their full potential.