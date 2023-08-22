CCTV cameras of I-8 Markaz to be linked with Safe City

Islamabad:Important steps are being taken to link the private camera systems of the I-8 Markaz with the Safe City Command and Control Centre. This initiative aims to extend the reach of the Safe City Islamabad to I-8 Markaz shops and its surrounding streets.

The CPO Safe City/Traffic has invited the traders of the I-8 Markaz to the Safe City Islamabad, a police spokesman said. He said that the purpose of the meeting was to integrate the private camera installed in the I-8 Markaz with the Safe City Command and Control Centre. This integration would enable the Islamabad Capital Police to have continuous access to shops, streets, and other locations within the centre through the private camera systems.

On this occasion, the CPO Safe City/Traffic assured the traders that the Islamabad Capital Police technical team will collaborate extensively in the installation and maintenance of additional camera systems. Furthermore, the traders also visited the Police Operation Centre, Data Hub Unit, E-Challan System, and Emergency Call Centre with the CPO Safe City/Traffic.