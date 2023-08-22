400 litre of petrol seized, one held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested accused who was illegally selling petrol and recovered 400 litres of petrol from his possession during a raid here on Monday.
Rawat police during an operation held Fida and recovered 400 litres of petrol from his custody. Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation. SP (Saddar) Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that such law breakers who endanger the lives of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.
Islamabad:Korean embassy organised the ‘2023 K-POP Festival’ here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts where...
Islamabad:The British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE here on Monday celebrated 40th anniversary of Pakistanis...
Islamabad:The National University of Sciences and Technology Monday paid glowing tributes to its distinguished...
Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission Pakistan hosted a send-off ceremony for the 141 students awarded under the...
Islamabad:Important steps are being taken to link the private camera systems of the I-8 Markaz with the Safe City...
Islamabad:Civil society representatives gathered in front of National Press Club to condemn the desecration and...