400 litre of petrol seized, one held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested accused who was illegally selling petrol and recovered 400 litres of petrol from his possession during a raid here on Monday.

Rawat police during an operation held Fida and recovered 400 litres of petrol from his custody. Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation. SP (Saddar) Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that such law breakers who endanger the lives of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.