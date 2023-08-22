 
close
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Laptops donation for students lauded

By PR
August 22, 2023

LAHORE:SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan has lauded the donation of 100 laptops under the PM’s Youth Empowerment Scheme.

These laptops will be distributed to deserving students, enabling them to access online educational resources, connect with mentors, and develop essential digital skills that are integral to their personal and professional growth. ‘We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the PM’s Youth Empowerment Scheme to impact our community positively,’ the NGO’s acting president said.