PHA launches dengue awareness campaign

LAHORE:To curb the spread of dengue, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in City has initiated an awareness campaign among residents of the provincial metropolis. Simultaneously, under the directive of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, anti-dengue fumigation is under way at offices, workshops, washrooms, nurseries, and fountains. Furthermore, to prevent the proliferation of dengue larvae in trees within gardens and greenbelts, an ongoing effort involves cleaning tree holes. In conjunction with the upkeep and maintenance of lakes and fountains, anti-dengue agents are being introduced to eradicate larvae. According to Coordination Director Zofishan Javed, a total of 105 authority personnel are actively engaged across all zones of the provincial capital.

The caretaker government of Punjab has undertaken multiple anti-dengue initiatives, including raising public awareness in response to the increasing number of cases in the country. Additionally, they have implemented special measures at dengue hotspots to curb its spread, she added.