Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said a weak westerly wave was present over the northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and very humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Potohar Region, North-East Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bannu, Chilas, Dadu, Dalbandin, Khairpur, Larkana, Nokkundi and Noorpur Thal where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 38.5°C and minimum was 27.8°C.