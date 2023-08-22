Training for editorial staff of research journals

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) Research Journals Steering Committee organised a training and learning session for the editorial staff of PU research journals.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad, faculty members and others were present. In his address, the VC appreciated the organisation of the session and reiterated that editors should be benefitted from this learning session. Dr Shakil Ahmad thanked the participants and told them that the two PU Journals (Journal of Statistics and Operation Research; and Punjab University Journal of Mathematics) received their first Impact Factor in 2023.