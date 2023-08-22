Training for editorial staff of research journals

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) Research Journals Steering Committee organised a training and learning session for the editorial staff of PU research journals.
On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad, faculty members and others were present. In his address, the VC appreciated the organisation of the session and reiterated that editors should be benefitted from this learning session. Dr Shakil Ahmad thanked the participants and told them that the two PU Journals (Journal of Statistics and Operation Research; and Punjab University Journal of Mathematics) received their first Impact Factor in 2023.
LAHORE:SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan has lauded the donation of 100 laptops under the PM’s Youth Empowerment...
LAHORE:The field staff of the Agriculture Department is working alongside the farmers for better care of cotton...
LAHORE:To curb the spread of dengue, the Parks and Horticulture Authority in City has initiated an awareness campaign...
LAHORE:Ajoka Theatre will offer a special theatre treat on August 25 and 26 at Alhamra. It will present its new play...
LAHORE:A roundtable discussion for economic policy reforms in Pakistan was held under the convenorship of Chairman...
LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office...