Aurat Foundation blasts Jaranwala incidents

LAHORE:Aurat Foundation and other members of civil society organisations strongly condemned the attack on Christian community and churches in Jaranwala, in a meeting held here.
Sara Anum, resident director in Lahore said, ‘There is no space for such incidents of intolerance by any segment of the society against anyone.’ Nabeela Shaheen also condemned the Jaranwala violence.
Participants of the meeting said, ‘No one is allowed to take law in own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes should be brought before the court of justice.’ In their remarks, the participants called for restoration of all churches and Christian homes destroyed in the Jaranwala rioting within the next three to four days.
LAHORE:SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan has lauded the donation of 100 laptops under the PM’s Youth Empowerment...
LAHORE:The field staff of the Agriculture Department is working alongside the farmers for better care of cotton...
LAHORE:To curb the spread of dengue, the Parks and Horticulture Authority in City has initiated an awareness campaign...
LAHORE:Ajoka Theatre will offer a special theatre treat on August 25 and 26 at Alhamra. It will present its new play...
LAHORE:A roundtable discussion for economic policy reforms in Pakistan was held under the convenorship of Chairman...
LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office...