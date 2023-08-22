Aurat Foundation blasts Jaranwala incidents

LAHORE:Aurat Foundation and other members of civil society organisations strongly condemned the attack on Christian community and churches in Jaranwala, in a meeting held here.

Sara Anum, resident director in Lahore said, ‘There is no space for such incidents of intolerance by any segment of the society against anyone.’ Nabeela Shaheen also condemned the Jaranwala violence.

Participants of the meeting said, ‘No one is allowed to take law in own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes should be brought before the court of justice.’ In their remarks, the participants called for restoration of all churches and Christian homes destroyed in the Jaranwala rioting within the next three to four days.