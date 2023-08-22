DDHOs removed

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has removed Deputy District Health Officers of three towns of Lahore from their positions on administrative grounds, and are directed to report to the department. Deputy District Health Officer Dr Nadia Atta of Ravi Town, Dr Faraz Rasheed of Nishtar Town and Dr Irfan Rafique of Allama Iqbal Town have been made OSDs with immediate effect.
