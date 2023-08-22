 
close
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

DDHOs removed

By Our Correspondent
August 22, 2023

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has removed Deputy District Health Officers of three towns of Lahore from their positions on administrative grounds, and are directed to report to the department. Deputy District Health Officer Dr Nadia Atta of Ravi Town, Dr Faraz Rasheed of Nishtar Town and Dr Irfan Rafique of Allama Iqbal Town have been made OSDs with immediate effect.