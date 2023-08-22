Country’s stability linked to Islamic system

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has reiterated that the only path to Pakistan’s stability is the establishment of Islam’s just system on all levels.

In stark violation to Quran and Sunnah, and the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the ruling class has been constantly imposing the interest-based economic system on the poor to squeeze the blood of hapless masses, he said while addressing a seminar on Monday as part of the ‘Baqa-e-Pakistan: Nifaaz-e-Adl-e-Islam’ campaign.