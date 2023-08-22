Draft of first Punjab Skills Policy approved

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer presided over a meeting of the committee constituted to review the draft of Punjab Skills Policy 2023 and formulate recommendations at Tevta Secretariat on Monday. The committee, formed on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister, approved the draft of the first Punjab Skills Policy 2023.

The Law Department will review the legal aspects of the policy and send it to the Punjab Cabinet for approval. As per the policy, three Skill Technology Parks will be setup and skilled manpower will be prepared as per the market requirements. SM Tanveer while addressing the meeting said that the future of Pakistan is connected with the promotion of quality technical education. The first best skills policy has been prepared in consultation with all the stakeholders. Positive results cannot be achieved without improving the quality of technical education, he concluded.

During the briefing, the meeting was told that 1,123 institutions in the public and private sector in Punjab are teaching various skills to the youth. Advisor to Chief Minister for Law Kanwar Dilshad, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, chief operating officer Tevta, senior economic adviser, law and finance department officers attended the meeting.