Tuesday August 22, 2023
PINS BOM chairman resigns

By Our Correspondent
August 22, 2023

LAHORE:Renowned neurosurgeon and Chairman Board of Management, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Anjum Habib Vohra has resigned from his position with immediate effect, citing personal reasons. He has submitted his resignation to the Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Punjab.