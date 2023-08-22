Rescue, relief operations accelerated in flood-hit areas

LAHORE:The rescue and relief operations were accelerated in the riverine/flood effected areas of Kasur on the directions of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Another 400 people were rescued while 179 people were shifted to safe places on Monday.

The flow of water at Talwar post was 222,955 cusecs on Sunday and after 24 hours the water flow at Talwar post in river Sutlej is 157,000 cusecs. All the resources of MCL, LDA and Wasa have been at the discretion of the Kasur administration. All the departments are busy day and night in helping and rehabilitating the victims. 13 flood relief camps, 11 medical camps, and four livestock camps are operational in the flood-affected areas, Commissioner Lahore stated.

As many as 7,121 people have been given medical aid and medicines from 11 medical campuses while 1,060 people have been treated in the mobile hospital at Talwar post. A full base camp of the entire administrative machinery has been set up at Talwar post from where the relief operation is being directly monitored. People are being transported through boats from the affected areas. All the relief teams are performing their obligations as per duty roster round the clock.

Commissioner Lahore said that DC Kasur and DPO Kasur are directly monitoring flood relief activities. He said that the water situation in the Sutlej River is being continuously monitored. The rescue teams are consistently present in the villages attached to the river with backup rescue and relief teams are also ready. Provincial and district authorities, along with other organisations, are actively engaged in providing assistance and relief day and night, he added.

Randhawa stated that a total of 23,764 citizens have been rescued and shifted to safe locations while 16,000 animals have been transferred to safe areas via boats from the flood-affected areas. He mentioned that 15 villages of Kasur district have been evacuated under Section 144 while eight police checkpoints have been established for the protection of the flood victims. Furthermore, thousands of ration boxes have been distributed in the third phase and timely food is being provided by the administration at relief camps and nearby affected villages. Food is being provided to animals as well, Randhawa added.

He informed that 93 rescue boats and three troops are active in flood areas while additional dumpers and trollies have reached Kasur from Lahore. He said that all department officials, staff and machinery have been deployed at Talwar Post.