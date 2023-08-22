 
close
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Campuses reopen after summer break

By Our Correspondent
August 22, 2023

LAHORE:After annual summer vacation, all public and most of the private schools across the province reopened on Monday. However, a thin attendance was reported from most of the institutions and it is hoped that proper academic activities would resume during the ongoing week.