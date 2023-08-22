 
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Lahore

Office valuables burnt

By Our Correspondent
August 22, 2023

Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in an office on third floor of a plaza situated near Faisal Chowk opposite Red Crescent Office. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit and nearby people tried to control it. On failure, they called rescue teams and the fire-fighters who extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.