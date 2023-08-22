 
close
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Boy’s body recovered

By Our Correspondent
August 22, 2023

Body of a 14-year-old old boy was recovered floating near Ravi Saffon on Monday. Reportedly, a passerby spotted the body of the victim identified as Nabeel Ahmad and alerted police. A police team with the help of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and removed it to morgue.