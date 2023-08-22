Woman murdered

LAHORE:Four persons allegedly murdered a 40-year-old woman in the Baghbanpura area on Monday. Body of the victim identified as Farmina was recovered from a house in Shadipura. The neighbours spotted the body and alerted police which removed it to morgue. Her family alleged that the suspect Nasir Khan along with three of his accomplices murdered the victim.
