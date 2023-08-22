High-quality medicines in hospitals ordered

Caretaker chief minister has emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the provision of high-quality medicines in hospitals across province. The chief minister issued clear directives to expedite the availability of quality medications within medical facilities, further instructing the establishment of a transparent framework for medicine procurement.

In a proactive endeavour to enhance efficiency, a meticulous and technologically advanced system will be devised for the storage and seamless distribution of medicines to hospitals. Additionally, the proposal to institute a specialised authority dedicated to medicine procurement is actively being considered.

Addressing the significance of effective management skills in medicine procurement and storage, Mohsin Naqvi underlined their pivotal role in ensuring healthcare efficacy. He underscored the importance of evolving a foolproof mechanism to oversee the purchase, storage, and subsequent distribution of medicines to medical institutions because optimal medical resources are not just a citizen's entitlement but also a governmental responsibility.