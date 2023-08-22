CITY PULSE

Diptych
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Diptych’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Unplugged
The Pakistan American Cultural Center is hosting ‘Unplugged’, a concert featuring young musicians to raise awareness around the facts and figures of youth mental health, on August 26. Guests are requested to be seated by 7:45pm. Contact the neuroscience institute Synapse at 0309-8882223 for tickets or the PACC at 021-35215305 for more information.
A businessman and his family members found their house robbed on Monday after they returned from Umrah. Meanwhile,...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed Minister for Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Sindh and former Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said the...
Thee Sindh paramilitary force on Monday apprehended three suspects accused of engaging in cellphone theft and...
The newly appointed inspector general of the Sindh police , Riffat Mukhtar, was welcomed at the Central Police Office...
Gorakh Hills Authority chairman and former MNA Sardar Rafiq Ahmad Jamali has said important steps have been taken to...