CITY PULSE

Diptych

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Diptych’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Unplugged

The Pakistan American Cultural Center is hosting ‘Unplugged’, a concert featuring young musicians to raise awareness around the facts and figures of youth mental health, on August 26. Guests are requested to be seated by 7:45pm. Contact the neuroscience institute Synapse at 0309-8882223 for tickets or the PACC at 021-35215305 for more information.